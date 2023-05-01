Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,516 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $90,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

