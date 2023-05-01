Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 537,720 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $114,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 238,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.52 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

