Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 691 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of CDW worth $94,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

CDW stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $186.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

