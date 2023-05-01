EQB (EQB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect EQB to post earnings of C$2.51 per share for the quarter.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million.

EQB Price Performance

TSE EQB opened at C$60.10 on Monday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$70.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.23.

EQB Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. EQB’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

