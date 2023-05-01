EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.
EQT Price Performance
EQT stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
