EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.