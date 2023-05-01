Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $69.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In related news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Establishment Labs by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

