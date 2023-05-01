Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $2,077,911.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $101.03 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

