Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

