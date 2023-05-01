Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at 0-$0.05 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of MRAM opened at $6.22 on Monday. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

