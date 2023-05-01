Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Extra Space Storage worth $41,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $40,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

NYSE EXR opened at $152.04 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.