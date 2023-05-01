Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.