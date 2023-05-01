Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.