Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $62.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

