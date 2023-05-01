First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of 134.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.