First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of 134.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
