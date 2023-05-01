Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.26.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
