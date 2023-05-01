Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

