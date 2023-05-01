Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ FSBC opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $31.35.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
