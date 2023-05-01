Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.02 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

