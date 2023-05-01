FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,990 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $224.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

