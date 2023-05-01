FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,172 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANET opened at $160.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.