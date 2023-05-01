FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,586 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

