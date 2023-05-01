FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.11.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

