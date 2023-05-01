FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

