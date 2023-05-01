FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

GWW opened at $695.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.66 and a 200-day moving average of $614.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

