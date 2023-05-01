FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,223 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.76 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

