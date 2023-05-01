FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,754 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.9 %

IWN opened at $133.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

