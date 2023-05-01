FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,340 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $126.41 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

