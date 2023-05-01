FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $410,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $246.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

