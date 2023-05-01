FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $460,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,542,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $417.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

