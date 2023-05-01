FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $528,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $253.29 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

