FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $590,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

