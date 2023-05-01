FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems
In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
NYSE:FDS opened at $411.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average of $420.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.