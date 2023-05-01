FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $269.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $269.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

