FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Integer by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Integer Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

