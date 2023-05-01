FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,278,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $57,147,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

