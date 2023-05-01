FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.37 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

