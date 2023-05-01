FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.6 %

WCN stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

