FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Sony Group stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.