FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,766 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $247.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

