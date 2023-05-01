FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.75. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

