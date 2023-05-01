FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
EPAM Systems stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $324.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.66 and a 52-week high of $462.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
