FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $324.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.66 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.