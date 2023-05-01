FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $355,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 300,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,419 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.81 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average of $180.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.