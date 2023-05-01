FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

