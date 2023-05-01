FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,701,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

