Franklin Electric (FELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY23 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.10-$4.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

