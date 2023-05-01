Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

