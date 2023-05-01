Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 114,289 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $811,451.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,263,595 shares in the company, valued at $23,171,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $359,212.50.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.72. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

