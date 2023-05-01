G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 287.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.