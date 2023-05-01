Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $302.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

