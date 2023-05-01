Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.