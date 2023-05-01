Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,468 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.54% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after buying an additional 55,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.